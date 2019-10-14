Real Madrid add Napoli midfielder to shortlist

As his standing with Napoli continues to rise, Fabian Ruiz has attracted the interest of Real Madrid.

Fabian has become a regular for both club and country this season alerting Los Blancos who are in need of midfield options.

According to MARCA, Zinedine Zidane’s men are watching the 23-year-old’s development closely and could be prepared to put in an offer in the summer.

Currently, Real Madrid only have Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Fede Valverde as central midfield options, though to thwart a potential offer, Napoli are looking to insert a €100 million release clause into a new contract for Fabian.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis could prove to be a stumbling block in any negotiations after the public breakdown in talks over James Rodriguez during the summer.