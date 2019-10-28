Ribery set for ban after pushing an official

Franck Ribery is set for a spell on the sidelines after losing his cool following Fiorentina’s dramatic late loss at home to Lazio on Sunday evening.

Ciro Immobile headed in a late winner controversially, with La Viola wanting play pulled back for an earlier foul.

It wasn’t to be though and as the players and officials left the pitch, Ribery confronted the team and pushed one until being pulled away by a member of Fiorentina’s staff.

His temper had already been simmering, as he was frustrated with his substitution late on after Vincenzo Montella replaced him with Kevin-Prince Boateng.

There are reports that the No.7 could be hit with a three or four game ban.