Rodwell to Roma off the cards?

It looks as though Roma have turned down the opportunity to sign former Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell on a free transfer.

The Giallorossi have been hit hard by injuries so far this campaign, with the likes of Amadou Diawara, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nikola Kalinic and Davide Zappacosta all unavailable.

With the middle of the park hit particularly hard, Sky Sport Italia reported Rodwell and former Empoli midfielder Marcel Buchel were being looked at as possible additions.

It looks as though neither will be joining the Lupi however, as coach Paulo Fonseca has moved Gianluca Mancini to midfield in recent outings, with the Portuguese coach happy with the results.

Rodwell featured for Blackburn Rovers last season, while Buchel was on loan at Hellas Verona before being released by Empoli in the summer.