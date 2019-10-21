Roma duo in line for lengthy lay-offs after operations

Paulo Fonseca appears set to lose Roma pair Bryan Cristante and Nikola Kalinic for several months due to the injuries both sustained over the weekend.

Each player started the 0-0 draw with Sampdoria on Sunday afternoon but exited early and the indications are that the Giallorossi’s fitness woes are set to continue.

Il Messaggero and others report that Cristante is unlikely to return to the field again in 2019 with a groin issue which will require surgery and is set to keep him out of action for at least three months.

Kalinic’s injury is a less serious one but remains a problem for the Lupi nonetheless as a problem with the medial ligament in his left knee could see him miss up to a month of action.

Roma are also awaiting further tests on the Croatian before determining whether or not he will follow Cristante into the operating theatre and being forced to go under the knife.

The latest issues now take Roma’s injury count for the season to 12, a concerning number that is worsened by the fact that nine of those have been muscular injuries.