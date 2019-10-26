Roma injury woes worry Fonseca

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has expressed his dismay at the clubs current injury list as his squad has already been hit by several long-term injuries in the opening eight games of the season.

Going in to last Sunday’s match with Sampdoria, the Giallorossi were already missing Amadou Diawara, Davide Zappacosta, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Devid Bouah, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Cenzig Under.

Fonseca’s problems were only compounded further at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris with Bryan Cristante suffering an abductor muscle tear that will keep him out of the squad for around two months, and Nikola Kalinic fracturing his fibula and facing at least a month on the sidelines.

“It’s a new situation that I have never experienced in the past,” Fonseca said as he spoke to the Corriere di Roma. “Last year, at Shakhtar, we had four injuries throughout the season.

“I want to believe that this is bad luck, but we have to fight against these difficulties.”

With no end in sight to Fonseca’s injury woes recent reports have suggested that former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell will join Roma imminently.

Despite spending last season in the English Championship with Blackburn Rovers, the Giallorossi believe Rodwell could be the man to alleviate the pressure on an already sparse midfield.