Roma lose Dzeko and Diawara for a month

It looks as though Roma will be without Edin Dzeko and Amadou Diawara for a month after the duo picked up injuries during Sunday’s match against Cagliari.

The Giallorossi could only manage a 1-1 draw at home against the Isolani, and the disappointing result was compounded by word of the injured duo.

Dzeko underwent surgery to fix a double fracture of his right cheekbone, an injury suffered after a late clash with the head of Federico Matiello.

While early reports suggest the Bosnian will miss close a month of action, it’s possible he may return sooner with the use of a protective mask.

As for Diawara, the former Napoli midfielder was forced off after just 30 minutes after suffering a left knee injury.

Tests on Monday revealed a damaged meniscus, and the 22-year-old underwent successful surgery to correct the issue.

He is expected to miss four weeks of action, and unlike Dzeko, Roma aren’t likely to push forward his return as they want him to heal without any complications.