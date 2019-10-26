Roma midfielder reaffirms love for city

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini stepped away from football to discuss his love for the city where he was born and raised.

The 23-year-old joined the Giallorossi academy back in 2007 and made his first senior appearance for his hometown club in 2015 before being sold to Sassuolo only three months later.

Since returning to Rome in 2017, Pellegrini has gone on to make over 50 Serie A appearances for Roma as well as making his international debut for the Azzurri.

“Rome is my city, the city where I was born and grew up, the city that I have always loved,” Pellegrini said while speaking to Il Tempo. “My daughter was born here, and for her I hope that this city can continue to grow from all points of view.”

The Rome native, who is currently sidelined until the beginning of December after undergoing surgery on a broken metatarsal, will be a big loss for Roma as their current injury troubles show no sign of improvement. Paulo Fonseca will be hoping that Pellegrini, amongst others, return ahead of schedule to strengthen his depleted squad.