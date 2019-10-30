Roma put injuries and injustices behind them with resounding Udinese victory

Despite playing for almost an hour with 10 men courtesy of a questionable decision to send Federico Fazio off, Roma ran out 4-0 winners away to Udinese in Serie A on Wednesday, displaying an oft-lacking resolve.

The Giallorossi took an early lead through Nicolo Zaniolo, as the youngster pounced on a mistake at the back to slot home, before victory was put in doubt by the decision to dismiss Fazio for a fairly innocuous shoulder-to-shoulder challenge on Stefano Okaka.

After the break Roma turned on the style however, with Chris Smalling and Justin Kluivert scoring in quick succession, before an Aleksandr Kolarov penalty sealed the win.

Roma show their mettle

The Giallorossi have become almost synonymous with collapses and throwing away opportunities through poor concentration or sheer misfortune. Yet at the Dacia Arena, Paulo Fonseca’s troops used the perceived injustice of Fazio’s red card to spur them on and turn on the style in the second half.

Whilst they were admittedly up against a fragile Udinese nursing the wounds of a 7-1 drubbing at Atalanta last time out, it was nonetheless a step in the direction for Roma and the mentality in the squad.

Enjoying a quietly positive start to life under Fonseca, the Lupi look to have bought into the Portuguese tactician’s methods and once their considerable injury list subsided, could be a real force this season.

Smalling settling in

After stagnating and being castigated at Manchester United, English centre-back Chris Smalling has flourished since swapping the Premier League for Serie A and was rewarded with his first Roma goal.

The former Fulham man produced a crucial early block on Kevin Lasagne in the box, before netting at the other end from a corner, and was a key figure at the heart of Roma’s defence.

Following Kostas Manolas’ departure for Napoli in the summer, the Giallorossi have found the ideal partner for Federico Fazio and Gianluca Mancini, and Smalling has slotted into Fonseca’s style of play effortlessly.