Roma set to land former Everton and Manchester City midfielder

Jack Rodwell is set to continue his playing career in Italy, with the midfielder set to join Roma after the completion of a medical.

The Giallorossi are in the midst of an injury crisis with the likes of Amadou Diawara, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Bryan Cristante all out long term.

As a result the Daily Mail reports Rodwell, who is currently a free agent after featuring for Blackburn Rovers last season, will be in Italy to finalize a deal with Roma.

The 28-year-old is expected to sign a contract that runs until the end of the season, though he will first undergo a series of fitness tests over the next 48 hours.

Rodwell was once viewed as one England’s brightest young stars while at Everton, but a move to Manchester City saw his career stagnate before eventually moving on to Sunderland and Blackburn.

The midfielder has three senior England caps to his name, and should he sign for Roma, he would become the fourth Brit to play for the club after John Charles, Ashley Cole and Chris Smalling.