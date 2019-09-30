Roma star could miss two months with foot injury

It looks as though Roma could be without midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini for a significant period of time as he requires surgery on a broken metatarsal.

The 23-year-old has been a bright spot for the Giallorossi so far this season, notching up four assists in six appearances.

Unfortunately his strong form has been brought to a grinding halt after injuring his right foot during Roma’s 1-0 victory over Lecce on Sunday.

Pellegrini fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, and there are growing fears he will miss up to two months of action.

That means he may be out of action until December, which is bad news for Italy as well.

Pellegrini will miss the upcoming international break, which sees the Azzurri go up against Greece and Liechtenstein on October 7 and 15 respectively.