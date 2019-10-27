Roma v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Roma welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Olimpico for their Round 9 Serie A clash.

The Rossoneri are in the midst of a terrible run in form, though will be buoyed by the fact they are unbeaten in their last three Serie A meetings with Roma.

Roma as well have failed to win in their last two Serie A home games, but they will be hoping defence makes the difference as they conceded only one Serie A goal in the three games in which Chris Smalling and Gianluca Mancini.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Spinazzola, Smalling, Fazio, Kolarov; Mancini, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pastore, Perotti; Dzeko

Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Paqueta, Biglia, Kessie; Suso, Leao, Calhanoglu