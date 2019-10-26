Roma v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After failing to win his first match in charge, Stefano Pioli brings AC Milan to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening at 18:00 as he looks to get up and running against Roma.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Spinazzola, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Pastore, Veretout; Zaniolo, Perotti, Florenzi; Dzeko.

Suspended: Kluivert.

Unavailable: Mkhitaryan, Diawara, Pellegrini, Kalinic, Cristante, Zappacosta.

Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessiè, Biglia, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Unavailable: Bonaventura.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan are unbeaten in their last three Serie A meetings against AS Roma (W2 D1) – they last went four in a row without defeat against them in 2005.

– Roma and AC Milan have drawn six of their last 11 Serie A meetings at the Olimpico: three wins for the Giallorossi, two for the Rossoneri.

– Roma have won 13 points so far, their fewest total after the first eight games since 2011/12 (11 in that occasion).

– Roma have failed to win in their last two Serie A home games (D1 L1) – they last went three home games in a row without a win in a single campaign in January 2018.

– Milan could draw two Serie A games in a row for the first time since February. Also on that occasion the second match came at the Olimpico against Roma.

– AC Milan have won two of their last three Serie A away games (L1), as many as they had in the previous seven (D1 L4).

– AC Milan have saved the most penalties in the top five European leagues in 2019/20 (three), whilst only Mallorca (five) have conceded more penalties than the Rossoneri (four).

– Roma have conceded only one Serie A goal in the three games in which Chris Smalling and Gianluca Mancini were on the field (Joao Pedro from the penalty spot), whilst they have conceded nine in the five matches without at least one of these two players.

– Edin Dzeko has scored three Serie A goals against AC Milan, although none of them came in his 206 minutes played at the Olimpico against them.

– Krzysztof Piatek has scored one goal in each of his three Serie A games played at the Olimpico: two against Roma (for Genoa and AC Milan) and one against Lazio (with Genoa).