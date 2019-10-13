Sacchi: It’s a terrible time for Italy because there are too many foreigners

Former Italy and AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi thiks that Italian football has too many foreign players in its system.

It’s not the first controversial outburst Sacchi, 73, has made, with him having previously expressed his belief that Italian football has “too many black players”, while simultaneously claiming not to be racist in 2015.

His current gripe lies with the the country’s club sides though, who he considers to have too many non-Italians involved.

“There’s no style in Italy” he said after Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri secured qualification for next summer’s European Championship.

“It’s a terrible time because there are too many foreigners [playing in Serie A], even in the youth teams.

“This is why the compliments to Mancini are worth double.”