Salzburg v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Napoli take on RB Salzburg in Champions League action from Austria on Wednesday night as they aim to extend their unbeaten start in the competition.

Carlo Ancelotti had been spoiled for choices in attack with a fully-fit strikeforce to choose from but has ultimately opted for Dries Mertens and Hirving Lozano.

Injuries to defensive trio Elseid Hysaj, Faouzi Ghoulam and Mario Rui mean that Kevin Malcuit starts at right-back, with Giovanni Di Lorenzo on the opposite flank.

For the home side, the danger man to watch is teenager Erling Haaland, who already has four hat-tricks to his name this season, including one on matchday one of the Champions League.

Salzburg: Stankovic, Kristensen, Ramalho, Wober, Ulmer; Daka, Junuzovi, Mwepu, Minamino; Hwang, Haaland.

Napoli: Meret; Malcuit, Luperto, Koulibaly, Di Lorenzo; Callejon, Allan, Fabian, Zielinski; Mertens, Lozano.