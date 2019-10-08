Sampdoria sack Di Francesco

Eusebio Di Francesco has been sacked by Sampdoria just seven games into this Serie A season.

Di Francesco only arrived this past summer to succeed Marco Giampaolo but has suffered a disastrous start to the campaign, leaving the Blucerchiati bottom with just one win and six defeats.

“UC Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has announced that an agreement has been reached with Eusebio Di Francesco and his coaching staff to terminate their contracts by mutual consent,” the club said on Tuesday morning.

“The club would like to thank Di Francesco and his team for their work.”