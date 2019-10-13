Sanchez leaves Chile to return to Inter with troubling ankle injury

Alexis Sanchez has been freed from his Chile duties and will return to Inter after suffering a __ in their friendly against Colombia on Saturday.

The Inter forward, along with Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata and Bologna’s Gary Medel, was forced off prematurely in a 0-0 draw.

Statements from the Chilean national team report that Sanchez has suffered a “dislocation of the peroneal tendons in his left ankle”.

Alexis is now returning to Milan in order to be evaluated by Inter’s own medical staff before they decide the best means of therapy for their forward.

Since joining from Manchester United this past summer, the Chilean has done relatively well with Inter, scoring once in his three games.