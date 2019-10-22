Sarri: Fortunately the Juventus players remained patient

After a late win over Lokomotiv Moscow, Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri was proud of the patience his players showed against an opponent that were ultra defensive.

Aleksei Miranchuk silenced the Allianz Stadium as he opened the scoring for the visitors, who were under the cosh for almost the entire game, having just 23 percent possession, and three shots on goal.

Despite the resistance, Dybala got the Bianconeri back in the game with 13 minutes left to play and bagged his second moments later to send the Bianconeri fans wild, and grab all three points for Juventus.

“Fortunately the players were patient, and coming up against teams like this, losing patience is the worst thing that can happen,” Sarri told the press.

“We continued to play, and kept trying logical moves which ended up being the difference between the two teams.

“We beat the Champions League records of possession and territorial advantage, but it wasn’t simple in those conditions.

“We could only get shots off from outside, or on the edge of the area.”

On Lokomotiv, Sarri was complimentary of their performance highlighting two players in particular.

“In the Russian league they play a 4-4-2, and in Europe they play a 4-1-4-1,” Sarri continued, “but yesterday we were sure they would play five in the middle.

“Joao Mario is in good form, and I thought he was in good condition. I liked Miranchuk as well, he has good quality and a good shot.

“I don’t know if the return match will be the same, they need more points.

“If they have the same kind of attitude, it will mean that they are aiming for the Europa League, but I don’t think so, I think it will be a different game, and they will be more offensive.”

Sarri was also asked about where he thinks Serie A is in relation to the other top leagues in Europe.

“I think we can compete, even though we have a handicap against the English sides,” Sarri said. “From an economic point of view.

“Their global strength comes from the revenues they generate, that are four times those in Serie A. All the clubs benefit.

“We are able to reduce the deficit from a professional standpoint, but getting it to zero isn’t easy.

“I don’t know if we will succeed in being competitive in Europe as a footballing movement, but it seems like there is a new air in Italian football, where teams continue to play even when 3-0 up.”