Sarri: I don’t want Juventus to manage games

Things could have been very different if not for a superb save from Gianluigi Buffon and the crossbar, as Juventus dominated Bologna, but only came away with a 2-1 win.

“The problem is managing games,” Sarri told the press. “Why do we have to manage a game at 2-1?. I don’t want management like that. We have to attack in games and find the cutting edge to close it that way.

“We did much better in the second half, and will analyse the last few minutes a lot. The killer instinct can be a problem, but before we had a problem creating chances and now the team are creating more.

“The explanation in the first few games is that we played a lot slower, and weren’t taking the chances we made. But that happens in the early part of a season.

“The line between dribbling in a productive way and becoming a bit superficial, however, is thin: for 40 minutes we did it well, for five minutes incorrectly. It was a good game, tainted by some mistakes.”

Sinisa Mihajlovic was on the Bologna bench despite battling leukaemia and Sarri had nothing but positive words for his opposite number.

“From the time he came to Empoli to observe my methods,” Sarri said. “I have had great esteem for him. He is an extraordinary man.

“We greeted each other from afar because I have a bit of a cold. I also told him that Bologna are the team I’ve like most this season so far.

“He is doing a great job at Bologna, and Palacio is still an extraordinary player. You can see that the Bologna fans really enjoy watching their team.”