Sarri: It wasn’t simple for Juventus, but we managed to create a lot

After a resounding 3-0 over Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus coach was quick to praise the team’s individual performers.

Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring 17 minutes in with a lovely finish from range, he then provided the assist for Federico Bernardeschi just after the hour mark. Cristiano Ronaldo completed the victory with a late third.

[Higuain and Dybala] are both in great physical and mental condition,” Sarri told the press. “As they are rotated, they do well.

“I didn’t like the fact that some people reported that it would be a fairytale to see them play together.

“When Douglas Costa returns, we can play in some game with a different set up, but the goal is to get them to play all together.”

Looking at the match against Leverkusen, Sarri was quick to praise the opponents who, despite not having a shot on target, held their own in parts.

“Cuadrado, Pjanic and Bernardeschi had a good game,” Sarri said. “It wasn’t a simple match, as they [Leverkusen] have great dribblers and can keep the ball well.

“We were patient when they had the ball, then created a lot and allowed them few chances. It was a game which had a lot of substance, with moments of quality.

“Without playing well physically against teams like these, you come under pressure.”

The Juventus players look more comfortable in Sarri’s system as time goes on, something the coach also acknowledged.

“The level I would ideally like to see hasn’t been reached,” Sarri said. “But there is a positive evolution.

“Cuadrado is adapting, and is improving tactically, and defensively he can improve, which Barzagli can help him do very quickly.

“If he takes a step forward in an individual defensive level, he can become a great full-back. Alex Sandro is and Bonucci is extraordinary in the initial building of play.

“The absence of Chiellini hit us hard, from a personnel point of view but also a mental one.”