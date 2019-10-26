Sarri: Juventus have to play the way they know

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has demanded improvements from the Old Lady after 1-1 draw at Lecce on Saturday.

The Bianconeri remain top of the Serie A table despite dropping points, though Inter can leapfrog them later on Saturday evening.

“The squad has certain characteristics and they must play as they know how,” Sarri told the press. “For 60 minutes we attacked the spaces well, but less so at the end.

“We have many individuals with room to grow and this can help us in the collective growth. It must be beaten inside of them.”

Federico Bernardeschi squandered a great opportunity to score when after running past Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel he hit the post instead of putting the ball into the open goal but Sarri didn’t single him out for criticism.

“In the first half, we created a scoring opportunity every 4-5 minutes and Federico had his chances,” the Bianconeri tactician said. “In the last 20 minutes, the game became dirty, which was not ideal for us.”

Although the former Croatian international Mario Mandzukic is still owned by Juventus, it is improbable that he will feature under Sarri in the near future.

“I will speak only about the players at my disposal, it is useless to speak about Mandzukic,” the Bianconeri coach said when asked if he could feature, “at the moment, no.

“We created so many chances, we did not think of wasting so many chances. We need to factor this in mind, that of malice. Like so, the most solid and strongest management in the decisive moments were missing.”