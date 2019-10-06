Sarri: Juventus showed personality, and played well, which logically brought the win

After a 2-1 win over Inter, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri hailed his team’s personality and performance which he feels took the points to Turin.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring early on, before Lautaro Martinez bagged the equaliser from the penalty spot midway through the first half. However, Gonzalo Higuain grabbed the winner with 10 minutes left, to send Juventus back to the Serie A summit.

“I liked the personality the team showed today,” Sarri told the press. “We put in a good performance and the result is a logical consequence.

“It isn’t easy, even if you are called Juventus. We have made progress in our ideas, and I think from that point of view we have some breathing room.

“The game gives us a better indication of where we are, in comparison to the Napoli match. Then there were moments of great football, emptiness and amnesia.

“This [victory] gives us a lot to look at. It was deeper and we played with a different personality, which gives us more security.”

Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo started the match together up front before Higuain was added after an hour, with the two Argentines getting on the scoresheet.

“They can play together,” Sarri said. “But it is also right to keep the team’s balance right.

“If players have extraordinary levels of skill, then they can play together. I try to enhance a player’s individual talent, and the organisation of the team is also important.”

Finally, Sarri praised the fans and dedicated the win to the travelling support.

“I am happy for the fans, as I know it is a match they really care about,” Sarri went on. “Sometimes I have fun. My goal is to have fun for the entire 90 minutes.”