Sarri: Something has to change for Juventus against Lecce, even Ronaldo needs rest

Maurizio Sarri has hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo may sit out their trip to Lecce on Saturday afternoon.

The Portuguese played 90 minutes in La Vecchia Signora’s midweek Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen, but could be rested as they make the trip to Puglia.

“We speak to him every day about the statistics and how he feels,” Sarri said at his press conference ahead of the return to Serie A action.

“Even he needs to rest, but I haven’t decided when yet.”

Juventus play at 15:00 on Saturday in the south, which will present them with warmer temperatures than have been seen in Turin of late as temperatures in the south hitting the high-twenties this past week.

“The higher temperature can certainly affect performance,” he said, “we saw that in Florence.

“But we have to be ready to face the situation.”

Douglas Costa is recovering from an injury, but Sarri admitted to not knowing when he’ll recover full fitness.

“The medical staff told me there were no problems with his tests,” he explained, “but if they haven’t given him to us then there are still some problems.

“I know that the evaluation is positive.”