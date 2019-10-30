Sarri: The second half wasn’t easy for Juventus because of Genoa’s set up

After a late winner against Genoa, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri felt that Genoa’s approach made life difficult for the Bianconeri.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a 94th minute penalty to give Juventus the three points, thought he Bianconeri played almost the entire second half with a man advantage.

“We changed six players in respect to the game against Lecce at the weekend,” Sarri told the press, and in the first half [against Genoa] we were quite slow.

“High pressure was good in its intention, but poor in its outcome. In the second half it wasn’t easy because we expected them to stay back.

“The problems were the same as they have been. We scored little in comparison to what we created, and then shortly after that Genoa got a goal.

“We had 58 percent possession compared to their 42 percent. But the important thing is the territorial supremacy. “

Of the players who were out, Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain didn’t make the Juventus squad due to injury.

“It’s clear that the absence of Pjanic takes a bit away from the quality and timing of attacks,” Sarri continued. “Gonzalo can get into he box and give us that finishing touch.

“[Aaron] Ramsey was back and so was Douglas Costa. Mentally it isn’t good to think about who was missing.

“We looked a little individualistic at times. We played with two strikers who have characteristics to play in an individual manner.”

…