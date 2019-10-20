Sassuolo v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter will need to overcome their bogey side in Serie A’s Sunday lunch match as they visit the Mapei Stadium to take on Sassuolo.

The Neroverdi tend to fare well against the Nerazzurri though and Inter haven’t beaten them in their last five meetings. Of those, Sassuolo have come out on top in four, drawing the other. Only against Juventus have Inter fared worse.

Curiously, the majority of the games between these two sides have taken place in the Sunday morning slot, with five in total being played at 12:30. Of those, Sassuolo have three wins to their name compared to Inter’s two.

Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi tends to trouble the Milanese. He’s been involved in five goals (four goals, one assist) in his last seven Serie A meetings against Inter.

Sassuolo: Consigli, Tripaldelli, Peluso, Marlon, Muldur, Duncan, Magnanelli, Traore, Obiang, Berardi, Caputo.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Biraghi; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku.