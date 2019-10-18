Sassuolo v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After falling to their first loss of the Serie A season before the international break, Inter are looking for an immediate response when they travel to Sassuolo on Sunday (12:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sassuolo (4-3-1-2): Consigli; Toljan, Marlon, Ferrari, Peluso; Obiang, Magnanelli, Duncan; Traoré; Berardi, Caputo.

Unavailable: Rogerio, Tripaldelli, Chiriches.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Bastoni, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Asamoah; Lukaku, Lautaro.

Unavailable: D’Ambrosio, Sanchez.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter are winless in their last five Serie A meetings against Sassuolo (D1 L4): only against Juventus (six) are the Nerazzurri on a longer current run without a single win.

– After a 7-0 win in their first Serie A meeting with Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium, Inter have only won one of their last five such games in the competition (L4).

– Serie A meetings between Sassuolo and Inter have mostly taken place on Sunday morning (five), with three wins for Sassuolo, two for Inter.

– Sassuolo have lost four of their first six Serie A games this season, including the last two: they last lost three league matches in a row in November 2017, under Cristian Bucchi.

– Inter have won each of their three Serie A away games this season: only four times in their top-flight history have they won their first four league games on the road (1966/67, 1997/98, 2002/03, 2012/13).

– Sassuolo (57%) and Inter (51%) are two of the three teams to have recorded the highest shooting accuracy in Serie A this season – the other one are Lazio (56%).

– Inter have conceded the fewest goals in the first half of Serie A games this season (one), whilst no side has conceded more than Sassuolo (nine) in the same period.

– Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi has been involved in five goals (four goals, one assist) in his last seven Serie A meetings against Inter. He has scored three of these goals from the penalty spot.

– Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan has had a hand in five goals in Serie A this season (one goal, four assists) in only four appearances; however, he has only delivered one assist (failing to score) in 10 meetings against former side Inter in the competition.

– Antonio Candreva scored his first Serie A goal for Inter away from home against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in December 2016: he’s the only current Inter player to have scored against the Neroverdi in the competition.