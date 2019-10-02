Serie A Betting News

Serie A is one of the most famous football leagues in the world. It has an abundance of iconic stadiums, clubs, and players. The 19/20 season is already in full flow. Inter and Juventus are jostling for the top spot, while teams like Spal, Genoa, and Leece are scrapping for points.

Thousands of football enthusiasts bet on matches every week. If you’re a newcomer, we’ll show you where to bet on Serie A games. We’ll also provide you with additional tips and hints for good measure. Whether you’re a passionate follower of Italian football or an eager punter looking for betting news, stay right here. We’ll share our knowledge with you during this guide.

Let’s start by covering some betting fundamentals. After that, we’ll take a closer look at markets and strategies. Picking a winning bet isn’t easy, but you can increase your chances of winning by researching your selections. Here’s what we know.

Shop Around For Offers

There are thousands of reputable betting sites and apps out there. Take your time to shop around and find the brands offering the best deals. For instance, if you think that Ronaldo will score first for Juventus, look for a price boost. The Portuguese forward hits the back of the net regularly, but you can increase your potential returns by shopping around for higher odds.

Furthermore, deposit bonuses and free bets are extremely useful when you’re betting on Serie A fixtures. Dozens of teams are evenly matched. If Roma are facing Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico, for example, you might want to take advantage of a risk-free wager. Just remember to read the terms and conditions first of all.

Search The Markets

If you want to increase your chances of winning, it’s important that you thoroughly understand the markets. Don’t feel like you always need to bet on the first goalscorer or the total number of goals. You could bet on whether or not both teams will score or the total number of corners instead. The handicap markets are also useful when you’re backing teams like Inter and Napoli.

Also, mix your strategy up from time to time. Instead of placing an outright bet on Juventus to win, why not enhance your odds by creating an accumulator? If the stats suggest that a particular team is likely to win, don’t be afraid to include them. Lots of top online bookies offer acca bonuses which is great news.

Pay Attention To Statistics

We can’t stress the importance of analyzing stats and results enough. If the data and head-to-head results suggest that your team will struggle, don’t back them. There are plenty of suitable alternatives that could increase your chances of winning. For instance, handicap markets give your bet some protection.

Also, take a quick look at the club’s social media channels for important team news. If Kalidou Koulibaly is suspended or injured, Napoli’s defence will be much weaker. Take these factors into consideration before you gamble with your hard-earned cash.