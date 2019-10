A stunning night at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday, saw AC Milan crumble against a Fiorentina inspired by Franck Ribery.

Almost from the off you could see the Frenchman was in the mood. Some deft touches, slaloming runs and brilliant link up with Federico Chiesa all contributed to a famous win.

Not only did he bag the third in Fiorentina, he was instrumental in each of their goals and received a standing ovation from the home fans for his trouble.