Serie A Player of the Week | Round 7

Ciro Immobile bagged twice for Lazio at Bologna as they managed to leave the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara with a point on Sunday.

Had it not been for the Italian forward Lazio would have returned empty-handed from Emilia-Romagna, as his clinical edge showed with him taking the chances that fell his way.

His first probably should have been saved by Lukasz Skorupski, but there was little the Pole could have done to stop his second finish.

Now up to seven goals for the season and leading the capocannoniere charts, Immobile continues to prove himself to be the most important player in Simone Inzaghi’s setup.