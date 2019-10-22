Serie A Player of the Week | Round 8

Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 22nd October 2019 at 12:58pm
Despite teammate netting a first hat-trick during ’s 5-1 mauling of , it was who is the Forza Italian Football for match week eight.

The Swedish midfielder may have had a slice of luck and been aided by woeful Grifone defending to complete the goalscoring at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, but also contributed directly to two of the Dane’s goals as well.

Just 19-years-old, the youngster  stepped past the Genoa defence with ease to assist for the opener, before a similar move saw the on-loan from man help Cornelius complete his treble.

Kulusevski then ended a wonderful personal performance, as his efforts to chase down a long ball were rewarded by a kind deflection and poor back pass. Allowing him to continue into the box, round goalkeeper Andrei Radu, and slot the ball home and complete the scoring.

 

