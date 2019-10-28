Serie A Player of the Week | Round 9

After shipping five goals at Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek, it was Atalanta scoring for fun Sunday, with Josip Ilicic the standout performer on match week nine.

The Nerazzurri fell behind early to Udinese in Bergamo, before the Slovenian turned on the style and drove the home side to a 7-1 victory over the Zebrette.

Netting the equaliser on 21 minutes, the 31-year-old was fouled to give Luis Muriel the chance to score from the spot, before extending Atalanta’s lead just ahead of the break.

Already looking out of sight and with Udinese struggling to contain him, the former Palermo playmaker then delivered two perfectly weighted through balls to Papu Gomez, who assisted the next two strikes.