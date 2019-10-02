Serie A season could become epic

It’s been a phenomenal start to the 19/20 Serie A season. Inter have been perfect so far, while current holders Juventus have picked up 16 points from their opening six games. There’s still a long way to go, but the table is starting to take shape. If the top teams keep on playing like this, it’ll be an epic race for the title.

On top of that, several sides are competing for European spots. As always, three teams will also be relegated to Serie B. We’ve had plenty of time to analyze the 20 teams and assemble our Serie A betting tips. If you’re placing any wagers this season, you can read our expert analysis below.

The Champions

Predicting the Serie A champions is usually straightforward. Juve have lifted 35 titles in the past, but they’ll have to work hard if they want to win number 36 this season. Inter have taken maximum points from their opening games. What’s more, they’ve beaten teams like Lazio, AC Milan, and Sampdoria along the way.

Juventus, on the other hand, have only dropped points against Fiorentina. Since then, they’ve picked up wins against Spal, Brescia, and Verona. Juve will face tougher opposition in the coming weeks, but Maurizio Sarri’s side has made an excellent start.

Inter Milan’s starting eleven is world-class, but if they lose a handful of players to injury, they could struggle. Juventus also have Cristiano Ronaldo in their side. The Portuguese superstar could be the difference between the teams. We’re expecting Juve to get the job done once again.

Top Six

Inter should qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League alongside Napoli, but who will take the last spot? We think that it’ll be an epic battle between Roma and Lazio. These sides are bitter opponents, and that could be amplified even further as the push for European football draws closer.

Furthermore, Gian Piero Gasperini has built a fantastic team at Atalanta. Champions League football could be on the agenda for a second consecutive season. However, it won’t be easy. There are lots of fantastic teams in this division. Atalanta should qualify for next season’s Europa League, at the very least.

Fiorentina will also fancy their chances of securing European football. Vincenzo Montella’s men made a slow start, but they’re starting to put some points on the board. They also secured back-to-back wins against AC Milan and Sampdoria. It should be an interesting battle, that’s for sure.

Relegation Candidates

Half a dozen teams could struggle to survive. Leece, Brescia, and Verona need to pick up as many points as possible early on. Parma also have a tough season ahead. Roberto D’Aversa guided his team to a 14th place finish last time out, but they’ve made a slow start to the new campaign.

We’re sure that there will be plenty of shock results along the way. If the underdogs can take points off the big guns, this could be one of the best Serie A seasons to date.