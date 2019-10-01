Serie A Team of the Week | Round 6

Inter and Juventus both won, the Nerazzurri staying top of the table with just a week to go to the Derby D’Italia.

Napoli, Atalanta, Roma and Lazio also won, as AC Milan lost their third consecutive game, as Fiorentina run riot at the San Siro.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Salvatore Sirigu – Torino (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Yes, he conceded three goals, but was decisive in at least another couple of occasions, including the save on Gervinho’s penalty.

Marco Faraoni – Hellas Verona

A constant push down the right flank, was lucky and smart in making the most of Fabio Pisacane’s mistake to net home the equaliser.

Kostas Manolas – Napoli

Simply the best when it came to headers, he was unstoppable in the air, scoring Napoli’s opener and being solid at the back.

Stefan Radu – Lazio

A wonder goal to top a perfect defensive performance.

Stefano Sensi – Inter (4 apps)

A goal and an assist – the icing on the cake of yet another man of the match performance for the Nerazzurri this season. With three goals and two assists, he has contributed to 39% of Inter’s goals.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (2 apps)

His first goal of the season, and what a goal it was. Also served Felipe Caicedo a beautiful assist. Top performance.

Miralem Pjanic – Juventus (2 apps)

A second consecutive goal to top a wonderful all round performance, being the first one to help at the back and the regista Maurizio Sarri wanted.

Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina (2 apps)

His first Serie A goal, scored at the San Siro. Add to this an all round, box to box, performance, and you get yet another wonderful night by the Italian youngster.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta

A super goal to open the game against Sassuolo, and then the second to make it a brace in Atalanta’s easy victory.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (2 apps)

A goal, an assist and the hug with coach Simone Inzaghi to delete the horrible week and make for a perfect afternoon.

Franck Ribery – Fiorentina (2 apps)

The standing ovation from the San Siro to crown him king of the evening, after a wonderful performance and a gem of a goal. Simply phenomenal.