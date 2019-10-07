Serie A Team of the Week | Round 7

Juventus beat Inter in the Derby d’Itala to overtake the Nerazzurri at the top of Serie A.

Lazio, Roma and Napoli all drew, as Atalanta got the job done against Lecce.

AC Milan went back to winning ways, as Fiorentina managed the third consecutive win.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Robin Olsen – Cagliari

Against hi former club he showed them what they could be missing the season, denying the Roma players on more than one occasion.

Nikola Milenkovic – Fiorentina

Perfect in defence, also managed to find the winning header to give all three points to La Viola.

Marash Kumbulla – Hellas Verona

His first Serie A goal is the icing on the cake of a wonderful performance, in which the 19 year-old was simply perfect, annihilating Fabio Quagliarella.

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

Perhaps the Rossoneri have finally found their man on the left flank. A great goal to equalise for Milan and pave the way to the victory.

Riccardo Orsolini – Bologna (2 Team of the Week appearances)

A constant threat for the Lazio backline, also providing the assist for Bologna’s first goal.

Lucas Paquetà – AC Milan

Came on in the second half and changed the face of the Rossoneri, providing the assist for Theo Hernandez’s equaliser and providing an all round top performance.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (3 apps)

Another man of the match performance for ‘El Papu’, who is the mind of Atalanta’s game plan. And once again he found the back of the net.

Robin Gosens – Atalanta

A goal and an assist to mark a top performance.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (3 apps)

Another brace to make it seven for his season and give Lazio a well fought point.

Andrea Petagna – SPAL (2 apps)

A goal that is worth so much for SPAL.

Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus (3 apps)

Came on as a substitute to score the decisive goal to win the Derby d’Italia and take Juventus top of the table.