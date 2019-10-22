Serie A Team of the Week | Round 8

Juventus maintained top spot in Serie A with a victory against Bologna while Inter sustained their challenge despite nearly squandering their lead against Sassuolo.

Napoli earned a much-needed win against Hellas Verona, capitalising on Lazio and Atalanta sharing the spoils in a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Parma hammered Genoa 5-1, AC Milan drew against newly-promoted Lecce, Udinese defeated Torino, and Brescia held Fiorentina to a stalemate.

Let us know your thoughts on our Team of the Week which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Alex Meret – Napoli

Kept a clean sheet against Hellas Verona including an incredible triple save in the first half.

William Troost-Ekong – Udinese

Rarely beaten in defence and limited the impact of Torino striker Andrea Belotti in the game.

Marco Calderoni – Lecce

Exposed the frailties on AC Milan’s right flank and the Salentini left-back scored with a sensational long-range shot to earn a surprising but vital point for his side.

Andrea Cistana – Brescia

One of the main reasons the Rondinelle kept Fiorentina scoreless, nullifying the attacking threat of Gigliati forward Federico Chiesa.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta

Another fine performance from the Atalanta captain, providing both energy and creativity, and he scored La Dea’s third goal.

Radja Nainggolan – Cagliari

Thrived in a new role, operating as a right-wing, and opened the scoring for the Isolani against SPAL with a thunderous right-foot strike from distance.

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan

Played arguably his best match for the Rossoneri, scoring with a sensational volley in the first half and then providing the assist for Krzysztof Piatek.

Dejan Kulusevski – Parma

Provided two assists and he also rounded-off the scoring in the Ducali’s 5-1 thrashing of Genoa.

Lautaro Martinez – Inter

Scored twice against Sassuolo, won Inter’s first penalty, and even had a goal disallowed. Lively throughout the match.

Andreas Cornelius – Parma

The Dane replaced the injured Roberto Inglese after 12 minutes and then went on to score a hat-trick in an eight-minute spell against Genoa.

Arkadiusz Milik – Napoli

It was the Polish international that made the difference, scoring both goals for the Partenopei in their 2-0 win against Hellas Verona.