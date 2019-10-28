Serie A Team of the Week | Round 9

Juventus and Inter had their Serie A title aspirations temporarily halted after surprise draws with Lecce and Parma respectively.
This allowed Atalanta to gain some ground on them and they annihilated Udinese 7-1 to get within three points of Juve.
AC Milan’s dreadful start to the season continued after a 2-1 defeat away to a depleted Roma side.
Sassuolo kept a rare clean sheet against Hellas Verona and the only one for the round, Bologna won 2-1 against Sampdoria, and Genoa came back to win against Brescia on Thiago Motta’s debut as Grifone coach.
The Team of the Week is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!
Gabriel – Lecce (2 Team of the Week appearances)
Denied Juventus forward Paulo Dybala chances to score in open play and made a vital save from Gonzalo Higuain at the end. Couldn’t do much about the Dybala penalty.
Paolo Ghiglione – Genoa
Arguably the Grifone’s most consistent performer in the victory against Brescia with his runs on the right flank and provided the assist for Christian Kouame’s wondergoal.
Filippo Romagna – Sassuolo
The Neroverdi were the only Serie A team in Round 9 to keep a clean sheet and Romagna was solid in his first league outing for the season.
Mattia Bani – Bologna
Kept Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella quiet during the match and he made a late run to slide-in for the winning goal.
Antonio Candreva – Inter
Opened the scoring against Parma and created the equaliser albeit controversially for Romelu Lukaku. Ran tirelessly down the right flank.
Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (4 apps)
Another majestic performance from the diminutive Argentinian in midfield for La Dea. Played a part in Josip Ilicic’s second goal and provided two assists early in the second half.
Josip Ilicic – Atalanta
Laid the foundations for the humiliation of Udinese. The mercurial Slovenian scored twice for the Orobici and won the first penalty that Luis Muriel converted.
Nicolo Zaniolo – Roma
Scored the winning goal for the Giallorossi with a fine strike from just outside the penalty area and could have scored at least two more if it wasn’t for some saves from AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Yann Karamoh – Parma
Equalised against Inter with a solo run and long-range shot, then he provided the pass for Gervinho for the Ducali to take a shock lead. Could have also scored with a header early in the match.
Christian Kouame – Genoa
Made a great impact as a super-sub, scoring with an outrageous bicycle kick, assisting for Goran Pandev, and also hit the crossbar with a header.
Luis Muriel – Atalanta (2 apps)
Nicely filling the void left by his Colombian compatriot Duvan Zapata. Grabbed a hat-trick including two penalties, winning the second one after he was clear on goal but halted.