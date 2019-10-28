Serie A Team of the Week | Round 9

Juventus and Inter had their Serie A title aspirations temporarily halted after surprise draws with Lecce and Parma respectively.

This allowed Atalanta to gain some ground on them and they annihilated Udinese 7-1 to get within three points of Juve.

AC Milan’s dreadful start to the season continued after a 2-1 defeat away to a depleted Roma side.

Sassuolo kept a rare clean sheet against Hellas Verona and the only one for the round, Bologna won 2-1 against Sampdoria, and Genoa came back to win against Brescia on Thiago Motta’s debut as Grifone coach.

The Team of the Week is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Gabriel – Lecce (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Denied Juventus forward Paulo Dybala chances to score in open play and made a vital save from Gonzalo Higuain at the end. Couldn’t do much about the Dybala penalty.

Paolo Ghiglione – Genoa

Arguably the Grifone’s most consistent performer in the victory against Brescia with his runs on the right flank and provided the assist for Christian Kouame’s wondergoal.

Filippo Romagna – Sassuolo

The Neroverdi were the only Serie A team in Round 9 to keep a clean sheet and Romagna was solid in his first league outing for the season.

Mattia Bani – Bologna

Kept Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella quiet during the match and he made a late run to slide-in for the winning goal.

Antonio Candreva – Inter

Opened the scoring against Parma and created the equaliser albeit controversially for Romelu Lukaku. Ran tirelessly down the right flank.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (4 apps)

Another majestic performance from the diminutive Argentinian in midfield for La Dea. Played a part in Josip Ilicic’s second goal and provided two assists early in the second half.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta

Laid the foundations for the humiliation of Udinese. The mercurial Slovenian scored twice for the Orobici and won the first penalty that Luis Muriel converted.

Nicolo Zaniolo – Roma

Scored the winning goal for the Giallorossi with a fine strike from just outside the penalty area and could have scored at least two more if it wasn’t for some saves from AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Yann Karamoh – Parma

Equalised against Inter with a solo run and long-range shot, then he provided the pass for Gervinho for the Ducali to take a shock lead. Could have also scored with a header early in the match.

Christian Kouame – Genoa

Made a great impact as a super-sub, scoring with an outrageous bicycle kick, assisting for Goran Pandev, and also hit the crossbar with a header.

Luis Muriel – Atalanta (2 apps)

Nicely filling the void left by his Colombian compatriot Duvan Zapata. Grabbed a hat-trick including two penalties, winning the second one after he was clear on goal but halted.