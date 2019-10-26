Sevilla keep tabs on Mandzukic’s Juventus situation

Sevilla are hoping to make a move for Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic this January, though his position in Turin remains up in the air.

The forwards haven’t been firing at the Estadio Sanchez-Pizjuan this season, leaving Monchi looking elsewhere for attacking options.

“We’re talking to Mario to find the best possible solution,” Juventus chief Fabio Paratici said recently.

“We’re open to any option. Whether he stays or goes, we want a solution to be found.”

Mandzukic isn’t getting minutes under Maurizio Sarri in Turin, and it doesn’t look like things will change anytime soon.