SPAL v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

SPAL will be hoping for another memorable day at the Stadio Paolo Mazza as they welcome Napoli in Serie A on Sunday afternoon.

But history doesn’t bode well for the hosts. Napoli have won each of their last 11 Serie A meetings against SPAL: this is the best winning run for the Partenopei against a single opponent in the top flight.

SPAL tend to score at hope against Napoli though. They’ve found the net in each of their 16 Serie A home games against Napoli, but they’ve lost the most recent five.

Napoli have more different scorers than any other Serie A side this season – nine. Allan has scored his last two goals against the Biancazzurri, the last coming in Ferrara in May, and he’ll be hoping to take their tally of scorers to ten.

SPAL: Berisha; Tomovic, Vicari, Igor; Strefezza, MIssiroli, Murgia, Kurtic, Reca; Petagna, Paloschi

Napoli: Ospina; Malcuit, Koulibaly, Luperto, Di Lorenzo; Elmas, Allan, Zielinski; Insigne, Mertens, Milik