SPAL v Napoli: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

An important fixture at both ends of the table takes place on Sunday afternoon at 15:00 as SPAL welcome Napoli to town in Serie A action.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

SPAL (3-5-2): Berisha; Tomovic, Vicari, Igor; Strefezza, Missiroli, Valdifiori, Kurtic, Reca; Floccari, Petagna.

Unavailable: Fares, Di Francesco, D’Alessandro.

Napoli (4-4-2): Meret; Malcuit, Luperto, Koulibaly, Di Lorenzo; Callejon, Allan; Ruiz, Insigne, Mertens; Milik.

Unavailable: Hysaj, Maksimovic, Manolas.

KEY STATISTICS

– Napoli have won each of their last 11 Serie A meetings against SPAL: this is the best winning run for them against a single opponent in the competition.

– SPAL have found the net in each of their 16 Serie A home games against Napoli. However, they have lost the most recent five.

– SPAL have lost six of their first eight Serie A games this season: only in 1967/68 have they lost as many matches at this stage of the season – they were relegated at the end of that campaign.

– After having lost three successive Serie A home games, SPAL have won two of their last three such matches (L1).

– Napoli last lost a Serie A game on Sunday at 15:00 in October 2016, against Atalanta: Since then, they’ve had 14 wins and five draws in 19 such matches.

– After scoring 2+ goals in seven Serie A away games in a row, Napoli have failed to find the net in their most recent one: the last time they had failed to score away from home in the top flight, they went goalless for three such games in a row.

– Arkadiusz Milik has become the ninth different scorer for Napoli in Serie A this season – the most different goalscorers (excluding own goals) for a Serie A side this term.

– SPAL have conceded 53 shots on target in Serie A this season: they had conceded 33 at this stage of the competition last term.

– Jasmin Kurtic has been involved in 34 of SPAL’s 99 shots in Serie A this season (24 shots and 10 chances created – 34%), more than any of his teammates.

– Allan’s last two Serie A goals have both come against SPAL, with the most recent one arriving at Paolo Mazza in May.