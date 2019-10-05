SPAL v Parma: Official Line-Ups

SPAL host Parma on Sunday afternoon in yet another Emilia-Romagna derby in Serie A,

The Ferraresi will be hhoping to replicate last season’s form in meetings with the Parmigiani, having won on both occasions – 1-0 and 3-2.

Parma don’t tend to travel well in their region either; they haven’t won in any of their last six games on the road in Emilia-Romagna – drawing two and losing four – and they picked up just one point in those games last season.

But SPAL have started poorly in 2019/20. They’ve won just one of their six games this season, losing the other five. The only other time they had lost this many games so early came in 1967/68, which was a campaign that ended in relegation for the Biancazzurri.

Roberto Inglese was Parma’s last-minute winner last time out against Torino, and he has four goals against Saturday’s opposition, having only scored more against Udinese.

SPAL: Berisha; Igor, Valdifiori, Missiroli, Floccari, Reca, Kurtic, Strefezza, Vicari, Petagna, Tomovic.

Parma: Sepe; Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo, Pezzella; Hernani, Kucka, Barilla; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Gervinho.