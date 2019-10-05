SPAL v Parma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

SPAL welcome Parma to the Stadio Paolo Mazza on Saturday afternoon for their 15:00 kick-off in Serie A.

Probable Formations

SPAL (3-5-2):Berisha; Igor, Vicari, Cionek; Sala, Murgia, Missiroli, Kurtic, Strefezza; Petagna, Paloschi.

Unavailable: Valoti, D’Alessandro, Fares, Di Francesco.

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo, Pezzella; Kucka, Hernani, Barillà; Kulusevski, Inglese, Gervinho.

Unavailable: Darmian, Grassi, Laurini.

Key Statistics

– SPAL have won both of their Serie A meetings against Parma, winning 1-0 and 3-2 last season.

– Parma are winless in their last six Emilia-Romagna derbies away from home in Serie A (D2 L4), picking up just one point last term.

– SPAL have lost five of their first six Serie A games this season (W1): only in 1967/68 had they lost as many matches (season ended with the relegation).

– SPAL have only won one of their last five Serie A home games (L4), after having gained 10 points in the previous four.

– Parma have won their last two league games and could register three victories in a row for the first time since March 2014.

– Since the start of last season, Parma have conceded in 18 of their 21 Serie A away games – among the ever-present top-fight teams in this period, only Genoa (two) have kept fewer clean sheets than Parma (three).

– No side has conceded more goals from outside the box than SPAL in Serie A this season (four) – they shipped six from outside the box in the whole of 2018/19.

– No side has gained more points from trailing situations in Serie A this season than Parma (six, level with Juventus and Torino).

– SPAL’s Andrea Petagna has failed to score in his last three Serie A matches – he last went four in a row without a goal in October 2018. Petagna found the net against Parma in January 2019.

– Parma’s striker Roberto Inglese has scored four Serie A goals against SPAL: only against Udinese (five) has he scored more in the Italian top-flight.