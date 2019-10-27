Stubborn SPAL fight back to stop Napoli

STADIO PAOLO MAZZA (Ferrara) – Napoli came up against a stern SPAL side in Ferrara on Sunday afternoon where Leonardo Semplici’s men managed to hold firm and clinch a point against the Partenopei.

Napoli had enjoyed success in their previous meetings with Gli Spallini, winning each of their prior 11 games – a better record than they’ve enjoyed against any other side in the top flight – but their dominance wasn’t enough to deliver three points on a weekend that had already seen both Inter and Juventus unexpectedly slip.

Napoli took the lead in Ferrara but SPAL fought back for a point. @ConJClancy was at the Paolo Mazza for #FIFattheGames. Report ? https://t.co/IT8ra4pn2f#SpalNapoli #SerieA pic.twitter.com/uOD5Dfo3VL — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) October 27, 2019

The Paolo Mazza doesn’t take much to get going and it was given reason to breed excitement three minutes in. Andrea Petagna stood over a freekick and hit a fine strike that bounced back off the crossbar.

Napoli’s own audible and sizeable support were celebrating first though. Arkadiusz Milik became their ninth goalscorer for the season last time out – more than any other Serie A side – and he opened the scoring with a low effort from range, that Etrit Berisha might have done better with.

The lead didn’t last though and Jasmin Kurtic levelled within ten minutes. The tricky Gabriel Strefezza charged down the right and with Napoli’s backline retreating his cutback caught them out by falling behind them. Kurtic arrived first and diverted the low ball into the bottom corner.

Napoli were awarded a penalty shortly before halftime after the ball struck Francesco Vicari’s hand. VAR was checked, referee Federico La Penna consulted his monitor and overturned his initial decision as Vicari’s arm had been by his side.

Were it not for an excellent stop from David Ospina SPAL would have led early in the second half. Vicari met a corner at the near post and his flicked header was pulled back as it reached the line and pushed away.

Fabian Ruiz’s arrival tilted proceedings somewhat. Napoli took a tighter grip of things and he was instrumental. He shot over shortly after coming on and had another shot later that beat everyone but bounced back off the post.