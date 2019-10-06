Sub-par Napoli fail to topple stubborn Torino

STADIO GRANDE TORINO (Turin) –A solid Torino ensured that Napoli couldn’t claim back-to-back wins in Serie A as they played out a scoreless draw at the Olimpico.

Napoli climbed to fourth on 13 points, whilst Walter Mazzarri’s men collected just their fourth point in the past five games and their struggles in finding consistency continued.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men beat Brescia a week ago, but have since put together two disappointing results, against Genk in the Champions League on Wednesday night and against Torino. They lacked ideas and cold blood in the final third on both occasions.

Having lost the previous four home encounters against Napoli, the Granata can be satisfied with the outcome of this game.

The Partenopei were the better side in the opening minutes, but failed to make the most of several mistakes in Torino’s passing.

Salvatore Sirigu had to make a couple of saves in the first half, but Napoli should have done better in the final third. The best opportunity of the first 45 minutes fell the hosts’ way though, with Cristian Ansaldi’s volley being stopped by Alex Meret.

Toro started off better in the second half, with Andrea Belotti seeing a goal chalked off for offside.

Carlo Ancelotti brought on Jose Callejon and Fernando Llorente for Lorenzo Insigne and Hirving Lozano and Napoli immediately created their best chance, with the Spanish striker heading it over the bar.

The Spaniard was the main threat for Torino on another couple of occasions, but he also was unable to break the deadlock.