Suso brings welcome relief for AC Milan

A Suso freekick was enough for AC Milan to overcome SPAL 1-0 in what was a turgid match at the Stadio San Siro on Thursday night.

The Rossoneri had won just one of their last six Serie A games and put in another average performance to beat the team sitting second from bottom in the standings.

Milan now sit 10th in the Serie A table, but have three tough matches coming up with Lazio and Napoli next to visit the San Siro, and a trip to Juventus sandwiched in between.

Milan tried to get an early goal and Samu Castillejo hit the crossbar from two yards out, though chances were few and far between as the opening 45 minutes ticked away.

Early in the second half Milan did have the ball in the back of the net, with Lucas Paqueta crossing for Theo Hernandez but it was ruled out for offside.

Despite not creating much of note, Suso curled a freekick over the SPAL wall and into the net just after the hour mark, much to the relief of the Rossoneri support.

It should have been two for Milan when Hakan Calhanoglu played Paqueta in with a nice ball over the top, but Etrit Berisha deflected the ball wide.