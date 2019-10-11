The 7 richest clubs in English football

This year’s Deloitte Football Money League displayed a significant presence of Premier League clubs, with Manchester United sitting at the top of list for English football teams and generating a cool €666m in revenue this year. While it’s a drop of €10.3m from last year, it still places them as the third richest club I the world behind Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Premier League currently dominates with a record six clubs in the top ten and Everton not far behind.

Tottenham’s temporary move to Wembley while their stadium was being built increased their revenue significantly, closing the gap between them and Arsenal and placing them in the top 10 for only the second time in history. There’s now less than €10m separating them from their north London rivals, who have enjoyed a 17-year stay in the top 10. The signing of certain players has had a positive financial impact for many clubs, so it will be interesting to see how next year is impacted by this year’s changes. For now, however, these are the seven richest clubs in English football. If you’re a betting man, this latest free bet offer might be right up your street.

1. Manchester United

Man United are worth €666m, placing them as the richest club in England despite being knocked from the top spot as the richest club in the world last year. Much of this club’s revenue comes from its commercial deals, such as huge contracts with Adidas and Chevrolet, who supply and sponsor their kits respectively.

2. Manchester City

Manchester City are worth €568.4m, but matchday revenue only actually makes up for 11% of the clubs overall revenue, even though home games bring in crowds of over 54,000 fans. Instead, the club looks to broadcasting deals and commercial contracts to bring in the wealth, with sponsorships from Nike and Etihad Airways too.

3. Liverpool

At €513.7m, Liverpool are the third richest club in English football and their continued efforts to improve things on the pitch saw the Reds reach the UEFA Champions League final – a coup that did great things for the wealth of this club.

4. Chelsea

Chelsea are worth €505.7m, placing them fourth in the list. On the pitch, this Premier League team has seen declining standards in recent seasons but it’s still one of the top commercial powerhouses of the game because of lucrative contracts with the likes of Yokohama Tyres and Nike.

5. Arsenal

Arsenal are worth €439.2m, which places the Gunners at a loss from last year. This is because the club is no longer a staple in the UEFA Champions League, although it did reach the UEFA Europa League semi-finals last year and reached sixth in the Premier League.

6. Tottenham Hotspur

At €428.3m, Spurs are the sixth wealthiest club in England, and they continue to see a rise in revenue year on year. This is largely to do with broadcasting deals which account for 53% of its revenue profile. And because of the temporary stay at Wembley, the team increased their seats to 70,642 fans on average who came to watch them live.

7. Everton

Everton are worth €212.9m, with the vast majority of their revenue stemming from broadcasting deals which helped to offset the fact that it was dropped from the UEFA Europa League in the group stage.