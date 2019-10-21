Thiago Motta set for Genoa job

Former Inter and PSG midfielder Thiago Motta has accepted Genoa’s offer to become their new coach.

The Grifone fell 5-1 to Parma on Sunday, all but signalling an end to Aurelio Andreazzoli’s time at the helm of the club.

As a result Genoa have turned to a familiar face to take over, with Sky Sport Italia reporting Thiago Motta has agreed to become the club’s next coach with an official announcement set for Tuesday.

The 37-year-old played for the Rossoblu during the 2008/09 season before joining Inter the following season and eventually finishing his career with PSG.

Last season Motta took his first coaching job at the French giants when he took over their Under-19 team.

The former midfielder will be tasked with breathing life into a struggling Genoa side that’s lost six of their last seven Serie A matches.

The Grifone currently sit 19th in the standings with five points from eight matches, one point up on city rivals Sampdoria.