Top 10: Derby d’Italia matches – Inter v Juventus

The Derby d’Italia is always a fiery affair which pits Juventus against bitter historic rivals Inter, and over the years it has produced some of the most memorable matches in Serie A history.

It is a match which has captivated audiences since before journalist Gianni Brera coined the term ‘Derby d’Italia’ in 1967, and it perhaps the most intense in Italian football.

Incidents during the famous fixture have decided the fate of many a Scudetto, and the mocking between the two clubs can stretch all the way to the boardroom.

That said, here are the 10 best Derby d’Italia matches between Juventus and Inter.

Inter 6-0 Juventus – April 4, 1954

Scorers: Skoglund 7, 79, Armano 30, Brighenti 66, 83, Nesti 84

Going into the final stages of the 1953/54 season, Inter were atop Serie A, one point ahead of third place Juventus, with the Bianconeri on their way to face their rivals at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Six goals for the Nerazzurri was, and still is, their biggest win over Juventus to date. Inter also went onto the Scudetto that year.

Inter: Ghezzi; Vincenzi, Giacomazzi, Giovannini; Fattori, Nesti, Neri, Mazza; Armano, Brighenti, Skoglund.

Juventus: Viola; Bertuccelli, Manente; Oppezzo, Ferrario, Gimona; Muccinelli, Ricagni, Boniperti, Hansen, Praest.

Inter 4-0 Juventus – November 11, 1979

Scorers: Altobelli 48, 50 (pen), 79, Muraro 74

A hat-trick from Alessandro Altobelli inspired Inter to another thumping win over Juventus, and at that time he was only the third Nerazzurri player to bag three goals against their Derby d’Italia opponents after Giuseppe Meazza in 1935 and Franco Causio in 1972. Inter went onto win their first Scudetto in nine years, finishing three points in front of Juve.

Inter: Bordon; Canuti, Baresi; Pasinato, Mozzini, Bini; Caso, Oriali, Altobelli, Beccalossi, Muraro.

Juventus: Zoff; Cuccureddu, Gentile; Furino, Brio, Scirea; Causio, Tardelli, Fanna, Verza, Marocchino.

Inter 2-2 Juventus – March 9, 2002

Scorers: Seedorf 6, 91; Trezeguet 13, Tudor 81

Inter, Juventus and Roma were all vying for the 2001/02 Scudetto when the Bianconeri travelled to the Stadio Meazza. The draw meant the Giallorossi leapfrogged the two northern powerhouses, but ultimately it was Juventus who lifted the title, by a point over Roma.

Inter: Toldo; J. Zanetti, Cordoba, Materazzi, Gresko; Sergio Conceicao, Di Biagio, C. Zanetti, Seedorf; Vieri, Recoba.

Juventus: Buffon; Birindelli, Thuram, Iuliano, Pessotto; Zambrotta, Conte, Davids; Nedved; Trezeguet, Del Piero.

Inter 1-1 Juventus – October 19, 2002

Scorers: Vieri 95; Del Piero 90 (pen)

Nothing happened, then everything happened! Juventus looked to have won the game when Francesco Coco fouled Alessandro Del Piero in the final moments, giving the Bianconeri a penalty. Antonio Conte and Domenico Morfeo were sent off for some fisticuffs. Then in the 95th minute, Inter won a corner and which goalkeeper Francesco Toldo decided to go up for, and his touch led the ball to Christian Vieri for a dramatic equaliser.

Inter: Toldo; Cordoba, Materazzi, Cannavaro; Zanetti, Almeyda, Di Biagio, Coco; Recoba; Vieri, Crespo.

Juventus: Buffon; Thuram, Ferrara, Iuliano, Birindelli; Camoranesi, Tudor, Davids; Nedved; Del Piero, Salas.

Inter 1-2 Juventus – March 22, 2008

Scorers: Maniche 83; Camoranesi 49, Trezeguet 63

Following the Calciopoli scandal, it was two years before Juventus and Inter got to lock horns at the Stadio Meazza. And with tensions between the two clubs even more inflamed, David Trezeguet got what was the eventual winner for the Bianconeri to lead the team to glorious celebrations and put a cap on their rise back to the top flight from Serie B.

Inter: Julio Cesar; Maicon, Burdisso, Materazzi, Maxwell; Zanetti, Stankovic, Chivu; Jimenez; Ibrahimovic, Cruz.

Juventus: Buffon; Grygera, Legrottaglie, Chiellini, Molinaro; Salihamidzic, Camoranesi, Sissoko, Nedved; Trezeguet, Del Piero.

Juventus 9-1 Inter – June 10, 1961

Scorers: Sivori 11, 12, 17, 54, 67, 90 (pen), Riefolo 52 (o.g.), Nicole 64, Mora 79; Mazzola 78 (pen)

Inter were were originally given a 2-0 win in this game when it was played on April 16, 1961. However, just one day before the final round of Serie A games, it was decided that this match should be replayed as it was abandoned due to a pitch invasion. As a result, and in something of a protest, Inter president Angelo Moratti ordered coach Helenio Herrera to play the primavera. Juventus had already wrapped up the Scudetto and Omar Sivori equalled Silvio Piola’s record of scoring six goals in a single Serie A match.

Juventus: Mattrel; Emoli, Sarti; Boniperti, Cervato, Colombo; Mora, Charles, Nicole, Sivori, Stacchini.

Inter: Annibale; Riefolo, Tacchini; Morosi, Masotto, Dalmaso; Manini, Mazzola, Fusari, Guglielmoni, Ghelli

Juventus 1-0 Inter – April 26, 1998

Scorers: Del Piero 21

One of the more controversial Derby d’Italia. Juventus were leading Serie A by one point with four matches to play as Inter visited Turin. With Juve 1-0 up, referee Piero Ceccarini waved play on when Mark Iuliano fouled Ronaldo in the box, and just seconds later awarded the Bianconeri a penalty of their own. Furious protests ensued. Inter coach Gigi Simoni ran onto the pitch, and was then sent to the stands, president Massimo Moratti left the stadium, before Del Piero missed the resulting penalty.

Juventus: Peruzzi; Torricelli, Iuliano, Montero; Di Livio, Deschamps, Davids, Pessotto; Zidane; Inzaghi, Del Piero.

Inter: Pagliuca; Fresi; West, Colonnese, Zanetti; Moriero, Winter, Simeone, Cauet; Djorkaeff, Ronaldo.

Juventus 3-0 Inter – March 2, 2003

Scorers: Guly 4 (o.g.), Nedved 34, Camoranesi 83

Going into the game both sides were locked on 48 points atop the Serie A table, but a dominant performance from Juventus saw them pull out a three point lead over Inter and romp to their 27th Scudetto.

Juventus: Buffon; Thuram, Ferrara, Montero, Zambrotta; Tacchinardi, Davids; Camoranesi, Nedved, Di Vaio; Trezeguet.

Inter: Toldo; J. Zanetti, Cannavaro, Materazzi, Cordoba; Guglielminpietro, C. Zanetti, Emre, Recoba; Vieri, Batistuta.

Juventus 1-3 Inter – November 29, 2003

Scorers: Montero 90; Cruz 12, 70, Martins 76

Unbeaten at the top of Serie A, Juventus welcomed Inter to the Stadio Delle Alpi for a raucous Derby d’Italia. The Nerazzurri hadn’t won in Turin since March 1993 going into the game, but Julio Cruz and Obafemi Martins ensured Inter went back to Milan with all three points.

Juventus: Buffon; Thuram, Legrottaglie, Montero, Birindelli; Camoranesi, Tacchinardi, Appiah; Nedved; Trezeguet, Del Piero.

Inter: Toldo; Cordoba, Adani, Gamarra; J. Zanetti, Almeyda, C. Zanetti, Pasquale; Van der Meyde, Cruz, Martins.

Juventus 2-3 Inter – January 30, 2008

Scorers: Del Piero 14, Iaquinta 31; Balotelli 10, 54, Cruz 39 (pen)

A Coppa Italia quater-final between the pair, with the first leg at the Stadio Meazza ending 2-2, Juventus and Inter locked horns in Turin for a place in the semi-finals. Despite the somewhat second string nature of the two sides, the game was enthralling, and a 19-year-old Mario Balotelli announced himself to the world with a magnificent brace.

Juventus: Belardi; Birindelli, Legrottaglie, Stendardo, Molinaro; Salihamidzic, Nocerino, Zanetti, Nedved; Del Piero, Iaquinta.

Inter: Toldo; Maicon, Cordoba, Rivas, Maxwell; Maniche, Pele, Stankovic; Jimenez; Cruz, Balotelli.