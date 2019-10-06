Torino v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

STADIO GRANDE TORINO (Turin) – Napoli visit Torino at the Stadio Grande Torino, aiming to climb closer to the top in Serie A.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men beat Brescia a week ago, but managed a disappointing point against Genk in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Torino on the other hand have lost three of their last four matches, and Walter Mazzarri is adamant his team need to find consistency if they are to battle for European qualification again this season.

The Granata will have to be careful though, as the Partenopei have beaten Torino in their last four encounters away from home, always leading at the break. While the home side have only won one of their last 14 matches against Napoli.

Torino: Coming soon.

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas Luperto, Hysaj; Fabian, Allan, Zielinski, Insigne; Lozano, Mertens.