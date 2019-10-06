Torino v Napoli: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Torino welcome Napoli to the Stadio Grande Torino on Sunday evening at 18:00 for Serie A action.

Probable Formations

Torino (3-5-2): Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Lyanco; De Silvestri, Baselli, Rincon, Meité, Ansaldi; Verdi, Belotti.

Unavailable: Zaza.

Suspended: Bremer.

Napoli (4-4-2): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Luperto, Ghoulam; Callejon, Allan, Ruiz, Insigne; Mertens, Llorente.

Unavailable: Maksimovic, Mario Rui.

Suspended: Koulibaly.

Key Statistics

– Torino have won only one of their last 14 Serie A games against Napoli (D3 L10), a 1-0 victory in March 2015.

– Napoli have won their last four away Serie A matches against Torino, scoring 13 goals (3.3 on average per match): this is as many wins as they managed in their previous 13 league games at the Granata.

– Torino have won the most home Serie A games in 2019: 10/13 (D1 L2). Meanwhile, Napoli have scored the most goals away from home in the same period in the competition (30 goals in 13 games).

– Torino have won 11 of their last 14 home Serie A games (D1 L2), as many wins as they managed in their previous 27 home league matches.

– Napoli have lost two of their first six games in this Serie A campaign: in the three point per win era, the Partenopei never reached the top four when they lost so many outings at this stage of a season.

– Napoli have scored at least two goals in each of their last seven away Serie A games for the first time since 2017 (10).

– Torino have scored the most goals from crosses in Serie A this term (4), included their last goal in their match against Parma.

– Napoli have scored three goals via defenders in Serie A this season. Last season, they didn’t score a goal via a defender (excluding own goals) until December, with defenders ultimately scoring a total of five by the end of the season.

– In Serie A last season, Torino’s Simone Verdi made 22 appearances for Napoli, scoring three goals. His first goal in the top flight was against the Partenopei, in 2014 with Empoli.

– Dries Mertens scored four goals in a single game against Torino for Napoli in December 2016, his best total in a single Serie A game.