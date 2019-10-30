Udinese v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma look to put pressure on the Champions League positions and heap further misery on Udinese, as the pair face off at the Stadio Friuli in Serie A on Wednesday.

The Zebrette were handed a 7-1 thrashing by Atalanta last time out, and will hope to restore some pride against the Giallorossi.

However, with 11 defeats and a single victory over Roma at home, Udinese have the weight of history against them and will need to improve their tally of just two goals against the Lupi in their past five meetings.

Udinese: Musso; Becao, Ekong, Samir; Ter Avest, Mandragora, Jajalo, De Paul, Sema; Okaka, Lasagne

Roma: Pau Lopez; Santon, Smalling, Fazio, Kolarov; Mancini, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pastore, Kluivert; Dzeko