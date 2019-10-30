Udinese v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Date: 30th October 2019 at 8:09pm
look to put pressure on the Champions League positions and heap further misery on , as the pair face off at the Stadio Friuli in on Wednesday.

The Zebrette were handed a 7-1 thrashing by Atalanta last time out, and will hope to restore some pride against the Giallorossi.

However, with 11 defeats and a single victory over Roma at home, Udinese have the weight of history against them and will need to improve their tally of just two goals against the Lupi in their past five meetings.

Udinese: Musso; Becao, Ekong, Samir; Ter Avest, Mandragora, Jajalo, De Paul, Sema; Okaka, Lasagne

Roma: Pau Lopez; Santon, Smalling, Fazio, Kolarov; Mancini, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pastore, Kluivert; Dzeko

 

