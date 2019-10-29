Udinese v Roma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Udinese aim to quickly put their disastrous 7-1 loss at Atalanta when they welcome Roma to the Dacia Arena on Wednesday night at 21:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Udinese (3-5-2): Musso; Becao, Troost-Ekong, Nuytinck; Ter Avest, De Paul, Jajalo, Mandragora, Sema; Okaka, Nestorovski.

Unavailable: Larsen.

Suspended: Opoku.

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Florenzi, Fazio, Smalling, Kolarov; Mancini, Veretout; Pastore, Zaniolo, Kluivert; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Pellegrini, Zappacosta, Diawara, Cristante, Kalinic, Mkhitaryan, Spinazzola.

KEY STATISTICS

– Udinese and Roma haven’t drawn a single match in Serie A since March 2013: 11 wins for the Giallorossi and one for Udinese since.

– Udinese have scored just two goals in their last six home Serie A encounters against Roma, losing five of those matches (W1).

– Udinese and Roma have faced each other five times on a Wednesday in Serie A: two wins for each side and one draw.

– Udinese have earned only one point from their last five Serie A encounters played on a Wednesday (D1 L4), a 0-0 draw with SPAL in December 2018.

– Since Igor Tudor’s return to Udinese on March 20, they have kept clean sheets in five of their 10 Serie A home games, no side has kept more during this period.

– Udinese conceded seven goals last time out against Atalanta, one more than they had conceded in their previous eight Serie A games this season (six).

– Udinese and Roma are two of the three sides to have scored the fewest goals in the final 30 minutes of play in Serie A season (one – alongside Brescia).

– Among players born after January 1, 1998, Roma’s Nicolò Zaniolo (born in 1999) is the midfielder who has scored the most goals across the last two Serie A seasons (five).

– Stefano Okaka played his first game in Serie A with Roma (back in December 2005) and also scored his first goal in the competition with the Giallorossi (in September 2006).

– Since January 2017, Roma striker Edin Dzeko has played three Serie A away games against Udinese without scoring – against no side has he played more away games in the competition, without scoring a goal during this period.